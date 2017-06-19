It’s a difficult day’s judging at the annual Fleetwood Carnival

The glorious sun shone to make it a bumper Fleetwood Carnival on Saturday.

After months of tireless preparation, the big event took place on The Esplanade for judging before the annual procession wound its way through the town centre.

Fleetwood Carnival and parade. Shakespeare Primary's Mary Poppins-themed float.

Fancy dress judging took place in the Marine Hall at noon, participants needed to arrive at 11.45am to register and the judging of the floats also takes place at noon on The Esplanade.

The Parade set off at 1pm and in a change from previous years did not turn at the North Euston.

Instead it carried on along The Esplanade past the RNLI and Ferry Cafe and Amusement Arcade.

There were kiddies rides, a bouncy castle, trampolines, face painting, army climbing wall, penalty shoot out by Fleetwood Gym, display by Mount Taekwondo and Homeless Hounds.

Bonkers’ Circus added lots of fun and laughter.