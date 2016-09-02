It’s a boy! Attraction welcomes baby blue spotted stingray to new home

Barney may be off to France next week, but the Sealife Centre, on the Promenade in central Blackpool, has welcomed a new resident.

The attraction has welcomed its first blue spotted ribbontail stingray in a bid to help with conservation of the protected species.

Visitors could now see the four-week-old, whose natural habitat would be shallow lagoons and reef flats, grow to be 70cm in length.

General manager Jenn McDonough said: “Our little blue spotted ribbontail is settling into his new home and doing really well.”