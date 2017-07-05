Is your project an award winner?

Fylde coast projects still have time to be considered for a national honour.

The final closing date for entries for the 2018 Civic Trust Awards is Friday July 28.

In 2015, Blackpool’s council offices at Bickerstaffe House was among the winners.

The Civic Trust Awards was established in 1959 to recognise and reward the best projects in the built environment.

From architecture to planning, hospitals to housing, public realm to public art, the awards scheme acknowledges the built environment in its wider context with the belief development should be for the benefit of the people it serves.

All projects are judged on their own merit and entries are invited from schemes of all types, sizes and budgets, and must be either publically accessible or visible.

For more information go to www.civictrustawards