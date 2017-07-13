Is this Blackpool’s worst road?

One of the worst roads in Blackpool will be fixed by the end of the year, highways bosses hope.

Cropper Road in Marton has become notorious with motorists for its state of disrepair, with large potholes, a crumbling surface and large bumps.

Wainhomes is building 73 homes as part of its Marton Meadows development close next to Cropper Road, which is off Progress Way.

Highways chiefs say the developer – which is responsible for fixing the road as part of the agreement to build the development - is now about to appoint contractors to arrange for the work to be done.

But they insist they will monitor the road in the meantime to ensure it doesn’t deteriorate further.

County Hall closed the nearby North Houses Lane – known locally as the Moss Road –in 2014 after its condition became hazardous.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re sorry that Cropper Road is currently in a poor condition, however work to reconstruct and resurface the road is due to take place in the coming months.

“This will be funded and carried out by Wainhomes (North West) Ltd due to an agreement which is in place for their ongoing development to the east of Cropper Road.

“In the meantime, we will monitor the condition of the road and carry out any temporary repairs which may be needed.”

The spokesman added the resurfacing when carried out will be virtually the full length of Cropper Road - not just the section by Marton Meadows.

He added the work needs to be completed before the worst of winter hits so anticipates it will be done within the next three to four months.

A spokesman for Wainhomes confirmed the council’s timescale was accurate.

He said: “We will be undertaking works to resurface Cropper Road along the frontage of the development.

“We cannot complete the works until what is known as a Section 278 Agreement is completed and in place.

“This is an agreement between ourselves and Lancashire County Council and gives us the right to carry out works within the public highway.

“The agreement is not in place yet but we are working with Lancashire County Council to complete the agreement as soon as possible and then we will complete the required resurfacing works.”