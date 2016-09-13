Investigation into tram track bin wagon over

Council bosses have ended their investigation into a bin wagon driver who drove his vehicle down the tramway on the Promenade.

The probe was launched after the wagon was captured on camera travelling along the tram tracks towards Central Pier, just in front of a heritage tram rumbling along behind it.

Despite initially tweeting to say the driver was unable to stop because a clutch problem meant it was stuck in a high gear, a spokesman said: “Having looked into this matter further, we are satisfied the vehicle was perfectly safe to drive, albeit slower than normal.

“The driver opted to travel along the tramway for a short distance before taking the road back to Layton Depot.

“While there was nothing dangerous about this, it would have been advisable for the driver to seek advice from his supervisor before deciding on this route.

“As far as we are concerned, the matter is closed.”

One passenger on the tram behind the wagon, a 48-year-old Thornton man, said: “The tram was tooting all the way up the Prom.

“There was no wave or acknowledgement.”

The man, who did not wish to be named, said he was riding the open boat tram — packed full of holidaymakers — at around 4pm on Monday, August 29, a busy bank holiday, when he spotted the blue automatic wagon.

““If he was doing it because he can’t stop, what would have happened if he slammed his brakes on because somebody walked in front of him?” he asked.

“My main concern was safety. People don’t expect to see a big wagon on there.”