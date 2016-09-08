Indian restaurant escapes with £700 fine despite peanut in food shame

Peanuts were found in a curry made at an Indian restaurant which health inspectors had ordered asking for it to be peanut free.

The chicken tikka masala dish prepared at the Lee Raj Indian restaurant – which is now under new ownership – posed a grave risk to people with a peanut allergy, a court was told.

The premises on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, also had dirty greasy equipment, mouldy fruit and vegetables and a cigarette end was found in the food preparation room.

Former owner, Shahida Chowdhury, 48, of The Cove, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to nine offences of breaching food safety and hygiene laws.

She was fined £700 with £350 costs and ordered to pay £70 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said last year inspectors visited the Lee Raj and specifically ordered a peanut free chicken curry dish. This was sent to the country analyst who found it did contain peanuts.

The inspectors also found lamb and rice not kept at the right temperature, evidence workers had been smoking in the food preparation room, greasy floors and dirty equipment such as freezers, a poppadum container and flour scoop, mouldy tomatoes and onions and no hand towels at wash basins.

The prosecutor added that the premises were rated as nought - the lowest possible standard.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client took on responsibility for the restaurant because her husband was so busy with other businesses he owned.

She was a mother-of-five, with one child who was autistic.

Because of her family commitments she relied heavily on an experienced chef and trained staff who let her down badly.

She had sold the Lee Raj in January this year.