In the pink for Race For Life

These supermarket workers are under starter’s orders and hoping others will join them for some pink power.

The team of around 20 women from Tesco Metro, on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, will be taking part in the Race For Life, on Blackpool Promenade on July 5.

The annual Cancer Research UK women-only fundraising event has become something of a regular ladies night out with a difference for them over the years.

Most of them have seen loved ones, friends and colleagues affected by cancer at some point.

Several years ago, the team at the store lost colleague Liz Southerland to the illness. And another co-worker is currently battling a brain tumour.

Julie Rawlinson said the fundraiser was close to the hearts of the team at the store, and something they enjoyed doing to raise vital funds for Cancer Research.

Julie sadly lost her sister, Lilian Warwick, to cancer in 2015.

The 63-year-old said: “I’ve done the Race For Life ever since it started, and Tesco is a sponsor of Race For Life.

“It’s a cause which is important to us all – cancer is something which affects everybody.

“One of our girls is fighting a brain tumour at the moment, so it means a lot to us. And I lost my sister to cancer.

“We do the Race For Life every year as a team and we always enjoy taking part in it.

“It’s fun, there’s always a great atmosphere.

“It’s always a bit emotional at the Race For Life, but it’s just nice to get together and do something for a good cause.”

Across the whole of the Fylde coast, more than 100 members of Tesco staff will take part in the Race For Life.

This year, for the second time, as well as the main Promenade 5k and 10k runs, Blackpool will be hosting a Race For Life Pretty Muddy event, on Saturday, September 23, from 10am.

Pretty Muddy will take place at Lawson’s Showground and is a muddy obstacle course.

* To sign up, visit www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org