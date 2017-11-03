In the mood for dancing – and fundraising

There was music and dancing for a good cause at a glittering ball organised by Blackpool songbird Anne Nolan.

The black-tie event took place at the Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach, Blackpool, and all of Anne’s sisters attended.

from left, Colleen Nolan, Moon, Tom Anderson and Simon Ormerod

Anne, who rose to fame with her sisters singing as the Nolan Sisters in the 70s, held the evening in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society – in memory of her mum who she lost to the illness in 2007.

A total of 165 people sat down to a three-course meal, tea and coffee, and enjoyed entertainment from live band Flip, a DJ, and a performance by Anne’s brother Brian, who also hosted the evening and Anne said she was delighted with how the event had gone.

More than £6,000 was raised for the charity, which is understandably close to Anne’s heart.

She said: “It was a very successful night for our first time.

from left, Angela Breslin, Brian Nolan, Annie Nolan and Valerie Breslin

“The meal was lovely, my brother Brian sang and hosted the evening and all my sisters were there.”

Anne is an ambassador and patron of several dementia charities.

And is absolutely determined to do all she can to help fight against what she describes as a “horrific disease”.

Alan Foran and Sonia Foran

from left, Peter Brooks, Jennifer Brooks, Grant Davies, Yvonne Davies, Ann Dnistrianskyj and Stef Dnistrianskyj

from left, Tracy Whittle, Annette Watt, Sian Mavin, Kevin Mavin, Lorri Ford and Margaret Ford

from left, Lee Clayton, Mags Clayton, Lee Rogers, Evelyn Smith, Ian Butler and Sharon Vincent