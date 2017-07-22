Impressive friendly victory for Fleetwood Town

Have your say

Fleetwood Town 2, Bolton Wanderers 0

Goals in each half saw Fleetwood Town worthy winners over a Bolton Wanderers side newly-promoted to the Championship.

The home side controlled the match for long periods and manager Uwe Rosler will no doubt have been well pleased.

A goal by recent signing Jordy Hiwula separated the two sides at half-time

Hiwula got on the end of an Amari Bell lef-wing corner to slot the ball past 'keeper Mark Howard.

Fleetwood looked much the better side in the first 45 minutes, with Alex Cairns barely tested in that spell.

While Hiwula got his name on the score-sheet, another newcomer Conor McAleny was an influential, lively figure in midfield.

McAleny, the man of the match, scored the goal his outstanding play merited with a superb curling strike from 25 yards out.on 71 minutes.