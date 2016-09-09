Hurt dog walker’s thanks to rescuers

A woman who broke her ankle when she suffered a fall in the street is desperate to thank the good samaritans who rushed to her aid.

Carole Hayhurst was walking her Cavapoo, Peggy, close to the new Booths store in Heyhouses Lane, St Annes when she tripped.

A grass verge fortunately broke the 63-year-old’s fall.

But she was left in great pain and unable to get up.

Fortunately her calls for help were heard and several people rushed to her aid.

“I called out for help just as a lady was coming out of Booths,” said Carole, who works as an after school club assistant.

“She approached me and I told her I thought I had broken my ankle.

“Straight away she walked to the Water’s Edge pub which was close by saying she would go find the manageress.

“While she was away another woman who I know is called Joanne came over.

“She sat with me until my daughter arrived.”

Meanwhile staff from the Water’s Edge also rushed to help Carole.

“The manageress, who I know was called Heather, came out,” she said. “She asked who she could telephone for me, I asked her to contact my family. “She brought ice out for me.

“Then another woman, called Sarah came over.

“She brought a picnic blanket which she put over me to keep me warm.

“I was in shock and in pain, lying on damp grass.

“It seemed an age before the paramedics came and took me to hospital.”

X-Rays confirmed Carole had broken her ankle.

And she can’t thank the people who comforted her enough.

“They were fantastic,” she said.

“I didn’t get a chance to get their full names at the time, but they were so lovely.

“The help and comfort they gave was greatly appreciated.”

Now Carole is just keen to get back to work as soon as possible – looking after pupils at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, St Annes.

She said: “It’s such a shame.

“The children are all back and here I am.

“I can’t wait to get back in.

“I love my job and I hope the children are missing me.

“With luck it’ll be sooner rather than later that I’m back.”