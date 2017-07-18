Hunt for two men who fled fatal Blackpool accident

Two men, believed to have been inside a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a motorbike - killing its rider - fled the scene, police have said.

Another two men, both 18 and from Bolton, were arrested following the accident, which happened at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road at around 4.20pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Blackpool, was knocked unconscious and died shortly after being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Temp Sgt Lee Campbell, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly died and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“An investigation to establish how the collision took place is already underway and we would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to call us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle before the collision, or witnessed the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1008 of July 17.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and driving under the influence of drugs. Both were still in custody this afternoon.

