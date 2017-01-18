Hundreds welcome Britain’s Got Talent stars

Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome the Britain’s Got Talent judges to Blackpool, for the first time in five years.

A huge crowd braved the miserable January weather to get a glimpse at Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanada Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Amanda Holden (left) and Alesha Dixon (right)

David arrived in true Blackpool style, on the back of a donkey-pulled carriage which had the waiting punters in stitches.

The other judges led the way in a London-style red double decker bus and there were a huge number of screams from the crowd when Simon Cowell and the other judges emerged.

The upcoming series of the talent show is the first time it has visited the resort since 2012.

Last year’s winner was Richard Jones, who became the first magician in the history of the show to win.

Alesha Dixon attending the Britain's Got Talent Photocall at the Opera House,

