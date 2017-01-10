Hundreds to join ride for tragic Weeton soldier

Hundreds of people are expected to join in a motorbike ride in honour of fallen Weeton soldier Scott Hetherington, who died in an ‘incident’ in Iraq on January 2.

The young dad, serving with the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster’s regiment, is believed to have died in an accidental shooting while on a training exercise, though the Ministry of Defence has yet to confirm any details other than to say the Lance Corporal did not die in combat.

He was a ‘Middleton lad who served his country with honour’, a Facebook page set up to organise the biking event, which will start at noon on Saturday, January 21, said.

Participants will ride from Rochdale Town Hall to Middleton Arena, where a book of condolence will be available to sign, the page added.

Thousands of pounds have also been raised by well-wishers and will be used to support L/Cpl Hetherington’s family.

The 22-year-old was in Iraq to help train Iraqi and Kurdish security forces so they can battle ISIS, and to also provide protection to troops already in the county. He started his tour there in December.