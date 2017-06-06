Hundreds take part in annual Beaverbrooks Bike Ride for Trinity Hospice

The annual Beaverbrooks Bike Ride for Trinity Hospice attracted 700 riders who cycled 18, 30 or even 45 mile routes to raise money for the charity.

Work colleagues, family groups, serious cyclists and fun riders all joined in, with start and finish points at Fairhaven Lake and at the Bay Horse in Thornton on Sunday.

Fundraiser Jackie ready to set off on her 18 mile ride

The sun was shining, making it a great day for a bike ride around the Fylde’s coastal and countryside routes.

Trinity volunteers were out in force helping with registrations and marshalling duties, and fundraisers hope the event will have raised more than £20,000 for the hospice.

One member of the Trinity Fundraising team, Jackie Bullock, raised over £400 by taking part in the event to mark her 50th birthday, and a group of cyclists from Merlin Entertainment used the event as a training run for their planned Blackpool Tower to Eiffel Tower ride next summer. Marjorie Conroy, 77, completed the 15 mile route from the Bay Horse in Thornton while little Berik Zhaxybekov, who is just six years old, also completed the 15 mile ride.

Ice cream at Fairhaven for these young finishers

Blackpool Clarion cycling team

Signing up at Fairhaven

Marjorie Conroy, 77, also took part