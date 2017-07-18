Howzat for a festival full of cheer

St Annes Cricket Club hosts its fifth annual summer beer festival from Thursday – and there will be even more tipples on offer this year.

Gin and vodka bars will feature for the first time along with more than 30 varieties of ale and cider.

The festival has proved a bumper crowd-puller for the club since its debut in 2013.

And with live music on offer on three of the event’s four nights, along with a home match against Kendal on Saturday afternoon, officials are predicting for another bumper turnout this time out.

They will be hoping the recent warm weather will stretch until later this week.

The club in Vernon Road will be open from noon on all four days.

Following a quiz on the opening evening, the Liverbirds and the Joe Publix Band will feature on Friday and Saturday evenings respectively, while vocalist Louise Spiteri supplies the music on Sunday.

Admission is free and club spokesman Chris Joy said: “We have been delighted with the turnout at previous festivals and hope it will be well supported again.

“As a major local premier league cricket club, the event is most important to us from a financial point of view to help develop our teams from the youngest juniors through to our senior sides.”