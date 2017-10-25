How tickled we were to meet Doddy!

Two lifetime fans of Sir Ken Dodd achieved their wish to meet their idol – with more than a little help from Fylde’s mayor.

Maureen Stancombe and Freda Gratton have both seen comedy legend Doddy perform dozens of times over several decades.

They are both members of St Annes-based Just Good Friends, the companionship group which runs a ‘wish list’ for members.

Wishes granted so far have included hot air balloon rides and even the chance to join ex-world champion Carl Fogarty on his motorbike – but Maureen and Freda’s mutual wish to meet Doddy at last was proving difficult to fulfil for Just Good Friends founder Bev Sykes until mayor Coun John Singleton stepped in.

Not only did Maureen, 79, from St Annes, and Freda, 81, from Lytham, get to meet Sir Ken, they watched his show at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre from a box and were ferried to and from the venue in the mayoral car.

Coun Singleton said: “I attended Just Good Friends to present a cheque and while there I noticed their wishing tree on which members stick notes highlighting their wishes.”

He then used his contacts to arrange tickets and a warm welcome for the pair.

“I thought how can I make this even better so I arranged for the mayoral car to collect the ladies,” he added.

“They were taken backstage while Sir Ken was doing sound checks and he was so pleased to see them. ”

Maureen said: “It was so wonderful to meet Sir Ken and we are so grateful to everyone who helped arrange it.

“It was a lovely evening we will never forget.”