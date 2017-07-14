Housing vision wins landlord recognition

Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH) - which looks after the council’s stock of 5,500 homes - has been named among the top landlords in the country.

The company has been included in 24Housing’s top 50 social landlords.

As a result of uncertain economic times, we have become more innovative, collaborative and are using our experience and skills to drive forward our vision and values

BCH, which was was ranked joint 31st, was praised for its regeneration schemes, customer service, low rents and community engagement.

John Donnellon, chief executive of Blackpool Coastal Housing, said; “BCH is predominantly about delivering first class and affordable social housing but the objectives set by the board have recognised the need for us to build that service on stable communities that can aspire to better, more sustainable futures.

“As a result of uncertain economic times, we have become more innovative, collaborative and are using our experience and skills to drive forward our vision and values.”

The 24housing Awards were founded in 2013 with the aim of celebrating the very best that the housing sector has to offer.