House explosion puts two in hospital with serious injuries, rescue teams say

Five people have been injured, two seriously, in a house explosion.

Emergency services were called to Blackley, Manchester, just before 12.30pm.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to Salford Royal Hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Three other people were being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said five crews were called to the partially collapsed end terrace house on Victoria Avenue.

Crews were assessing the scene and carrying out a primary search of the area.

Station Commander Merl Forrer, incident commander for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are currently shoring up the property and using dogs to search the scene to ensure nobody is trapped inside.

"The building is partially collapsed and we are working effectively with partners to determine a cause of the explosion.

"The road the property is on is currently closed and we advise people to avoid the area if possible."