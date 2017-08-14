Horsing around for good cause

Have your say

Horse rescue centre Penny Farm’s Summer Fun Days bring a smile to all as World Horse Welfare (WHW) celebrates 90 years of campaigning and care.

Further fun days will take place between 11am and 4pm on Wednesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 23, at the site on Preston New Road, Blackpool.

Founded in 1927, World Horse Welfare has successfully sought to prevent the cruelty and mistreatment of both working and domestic horses.

This year WHW will be 90 years old.

Zoe Clifford, Penny Farm’s visitor officer, said: “The fun days aim to raise awareness for our work and to educate children about horses- many people don’t realise the amount of work it takes to care for a horse.”

Currently, Penny Farm is home to 95 horses undergoing rehabilitation before they can be re-homed.

However their capacity should be 65, so the overflow of welfare cases is putting a strain on resources at the centre.

Zoe added: “The public can help by coming along and joining in and, of course, donating.”

Activities at the fun days include Groom a Pony sessions, activity trails around the paddocks, and appearances from Lancashire mounted police.

Refreshments will be available to purchase from the coffee shop, and a barbeque will be held at the farm.

Admission to the farm is free, however some activities may charge. Free parking at the Farm is also available.