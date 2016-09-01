Horse around at sanctuary’s fun open day

The Fylde’s horse sanctuary is saddling up for its annual open day which takes place on Saturday.

People are urged to go along to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm on Preston New Road, near Peel Corner, Blackpool, to watch a variety of equine action.

A full programme of events includes displays by Atkinsons Action Horses and the mounted branch of Lancashire Police.

New for this year will be a display by Thomas Longton sheepdogs.

The horses currently undergoing rehabilitation at the centre will be doing a special musical ride based on the music from Grease, which staff are hoping everyone will join in to help them put in a performance to remember.

There will also be plenty of other entertainment during the day for the whole family.

This includes donkey rides, classic cars, archery, stalls and childrens entertainers plus the Penny Farm Pig Grand National.

Visitor officer Zoe Clifford said: “There really is something for all the family and all the funds raised go directly to helping us care for the 70 horses and ponies we are rehabilitating at the moment.

“We hope that people come along and have a fantastic day knowing that they are also helping the charity.”

More information can be found by visiting www.worldhorsewelfare.org

Penny Farm is one of four rehoming centres nationwide operated by World Horse Welfare.

The take in neglected horses and raise funds to campaigns to support the animals’ welfare.