Homes scheme for Booths site

Town hall planners have approved proposals to redevelop the site of a former supermarket in Blackpool.

The scheme will see 23 houses and 10 apartments built on land off Highfield Road in South Shore, previously occupied by Booths whose store closed in May 2015.

A new convenience store is also proposed along with car parking and landscaping.

Access to the site would be from Marshdale Road and the existing supermarket building would be demolished to make way for the new development.

The homes will be a mixture of two and three-bedroom properties, plus one with four bedrooms, arranged as terraces and semi-detached buildings, while there will also be two blocks of two-bedroom apartments.

Outline permission was granted under delegated powers.

Booths could not give a timeframe for when work would start and it is not known who the operator would be for the store.

A statement accompanying the application said: “In order to limit the amount of traffic into the centre of the site and to provide a prominent location for the convenience store, the most appropriate location for the store is at the junction of Highfield Road and Marshdale Road.

“By positioning the store in this location, it allows parking for the store to be kept to the edge of the site allowing ease of access for servicing the store and it provides a focal point at the junction of the two roads.”