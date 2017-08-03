Homes plan revealed for empty b&bs

Have your say

​More former guest houses in Blackpool look set to be converted to homes.

Blackpool Housing Company has submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council seeking permission to alter premises on Kirby Road, off Lytham Road, in South Shore.

It is proposed to change the use of the properties to create 13 dwellings, with a mix of maisonettes and permanent self contained flats.

The block is currently made up of five former b&bs.

The housing company has been formed in order to buy up failing guesthouses and convert them into quality accommodation.

It is hoped this will prevent businesses which are no longer viable as holiday accommodation from being used as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

HMOs are seen as often attracting unruly tenants due to the low cost of renting bedsits.

Currently one of the main projects being undertaken by the Blackpool Housing Company has seen a major redevelopment of two hotels on Albert Road in the town.

The former Malibu and Astoria hotels are being converted to flats.

Work has been going on for some time and the scaffolding has now been removed from the buildings.

The latest planning application will see similar investment if it gets the go ahead.

Town hall planners will consider the submission at a future date.