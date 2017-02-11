Homes bid for former medical clinic site

Proposals have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking planning permission to build houses on the site of a former medical clinic in South Shore.

David Broadbent of Stockport-based company Home2Me Ltd has lodged the plans for land formerly occupied by the Hawes Side Clinic on Hawes Side Lane.

The application is seeking approval to build eight two-storey semi-detached houses with vehicular accesses from Burgess Avenue, Crompton Avenue and Reaney Avenue.

If the scheme gets the go ahead it will also include car parking, detached garages and landscaping.

The clinic has been demolished.

Detailed ground reports have been submitted with the application.

Town hall planners will now consider the submission at a future date.