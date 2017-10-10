Hollie’s battle to help others

Beauty queen Hollie Robinson is hoping to use her latest title to raise awareness of a painful female medical condition – something she knows only too well.

The 25-year-old, from Bispham, has recently been crowned Royal Ms United Kingdom and will represent the UK in the Royal International Miss finals in Orlando, in the States, in July.

The majority of the competition is judged before the catwalk show, which creates a spectacle for the audience and gives contestants a chance to shine and show their confidence.

The main round focuses on community work, and Hollie has chosen endometriosis – the second most common gynaecological condition in the UK, effecting as many women as diabetes – as her platform.

It took Hollie 10 years and close to 30 visits to the doctor with painful, irregular bleeding – dismissed as being down to her age, sensitive or even all in her head – to receive a diagnosis of endometriosis.

She had stumbled across the endometriosis-uk.org charity’s pain and symptoms diary – a free, printable document which can be filled in and taken to a GP. After being referred to a gynaecologist, Hollie underwent surgery, when evidence of endometriosis was found. For 10 months, she had no pain or symptoms, but the pain came back worse than before – affecting her movement. She has since been referred to a specialist clinic in Preston, which she says is ‘fantastic’.

Hollie said: “It is my mission to spread the word about endometriosis though social media and sharing my personal experience. If I help even one woman it’ll be worth it. I am in the process of becoming a volunteer for Endometriosis UK to give back to the charity that helped me get my diagnosis. I will also be planning some fundraising events.

“Empowering women while giving them the opportunity to grow and develop a positive self-image is the focus of Royal International Miss.”