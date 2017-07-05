Holiday Inn to run new Blackpool town centre hotel

Holiday Inn is set to operate a new hotel in Blackpool town centre after the scheme secured planning permission from the council.

The company has been officially confirmed by town hall chiefs as the preferred brand to operate the multi-million pound hotel due to be built on the site of the Wilko’s store on Talbot Road.

Holiday Inn had previously been chosen as the operator when plans were on the table to build a hotel on the site of St John’s car park on East Topping Street.

Those proposals were scrapped in 2015 when the council decided to look at alternative sites for the scheme.

A council report says: “Although both the hotel brand franchiser and the operator had the right to walk away from the previously agreed heads of terms, both have confirmed that, save for minor alterations to the council’s advantage, they are willing to proceed on the basis of the terms previously agreed.”

It adds the operator and the brand have been involved with changes to the hotel design and layout which are a result of the change of location.

The decision comes as Blackpool Council’s planning committee approved a full application by developers Muse for the £31m scheme to bulldoze the Wilko’s store and replace it with a six storey four-star hotel with 142 bedrooms.

The proposal also includes a temporary 127 space surface level car park and the widening of the underpass.

Facilities at the hotel will include a restaurant, bar and conference accommodation along with shops at the lower ground floor level.

Wilko’s is set to relocate to a new store on Tower Street, adjacent to the Houndshill Centre.

That scheme has already been granted planning permission.

Blackpool Council is funding the hotel scheme, along with investment from the Talbot Gateway development trust account.

The scheme will kickstart phase two of the Talbot Gateway Central Business District.

Future phases will see office and residential development.

The hotel will link to a new tram station.

Wider development proposed for this area also includes proposals to extend the tramway up Talbot Road to link with Blackpool North Railway Station.

