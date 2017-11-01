Holiday area rules set to be relaxed

Councillors are being asked to approve new planning rules controlling Blackpool’s holiday areas.

Changes would make it easier for unviable hotels to convert to residential use.

Following a consultation, Blackpool Council’s executive committee is being recommended to approve the proposals when it meets on Monday.

Some respondents raised fears the move would allow more hotels to be used as HMOs .

But a report going before the executive says “the introduction of the viability assessment provides greater clarity and detail for those businesses located within the holiday accommodation areas, yet still retains the council’s control over changes of use.”

It adds “HMOs will not be permitted” and “any planning application for a change of use to residential will need to meet the required standards”.

It is also being recommended there are no changes to the boundaries of the holiday areas, and that a working group is set up to look at other issues raised by the consultation.

This includes the poor quality appearance of buildings, lack of green space and anti-social behaviour.

One hotelier from St Chad’s Road, responded saying they had not made a profit in 10 years, now worked in other jobs full time but wanted to stay in their property and make it their family home.

A 2011 study recommended existing bed spaces needed to be reduced by a minimum of around 15,000 to attain national average occupancy levels.