Hit and run victim left in coma gets visit from Pool’s promotion hero

A man left in a coma for six days after being seriously injured in a hit and run has been visited in hospital by Blackpool FC’s 2010 promotion hero Charlie Adam.

Pool fan Andrew Sanderson, who fractured his skull and broke his pelvis, collarbone and ankle when he was hit in Talbot Square in Blackpool town centre at around 2.15am on January 3, posted a snap of the two together on Twitter.

The 18-year-old, from Poulton, said he was ‘grateful’ for the visit and thanked several well-wishers for their messages.

Trevor Sinclair, also a former Pool player, is expected to visit Andrew in hospital tonight, while Fleetwood Town FC has invited him to a game as guest of honour when he has recovered from his injuries – and an operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.

A 44-year-old man from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing injury by dangerous driving after the collision, which left Talbot Square closed for two hours.