High-rise training down the park

Firefighters were out in force at Stanley Park as part of a training course to prepare them for tackling fires in high-storey buildings.
Crews boarded an aerial platform to practice aiming hosereels from a height in a water tower drill on Wednesday morning.
Forest Gate watch manager Mark Greenwood said: “Like every skill that we have to protect people during a fire, we are constantly training and practicing so that should something occur, we will know immediately what to do.
“It’s all part of our continuous training.”