Search

High-rise training down the park

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

0
Have your say

Firefighters were out in force at Stanley Park as part of a training course to prepare them for tackling fires in high-storey buildings.

Crews boarded an aerial platform to practice aiming hosereels from a height in a water tower drill on Wednesday morning.

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Forest Gate watch manager Mark Greenwood said: “Like every skill that we have to protect people during a fire, we are constantly training and practicing so that should something occur, we will know immediately what to do.

“It’s all part of our continuous training.”

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm