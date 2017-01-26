High-rise training down the park

Firefighters were out in force at Stanley Park as part of a training course to prepare them for tackling fires in high-storey buildings.

Crews boarded an aerial platform to practice aiming hosereels from a height in a water tower drill on Wednesday morning.

Fire training exercise at Stanley Park. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Forest Gate watch manager Mark Greenwood said: “Like every skill that we have to protect people during a fire, we are constantly training and practicing so that should something occur, we will know immediately what to do.

“It’s all part of our continuous training.”