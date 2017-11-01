High ranking for BAE Systems apprenticeships

BAE Systems has been ranked the second best apprentice employer in the UK in a survey carried out by RateMyApprenticeship.

Anchor Trust, England’s largest not-for-profit housing association, was ranked ​top in the Top 100 Employers table.

BAE, which has a massive apprenticeship programme serving its Samlesbury and Warton sites, was ranked second, up from fourth the previous year.

In its fourth year, the Top 100 Employers table takes into account reviews from over 4,000 apprentices from a variety of schemes, including apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships, gap year programmes and work experience opportunities.

The top 10 saw three new entries this year, with Anchor Trust, construction company Mace (3) and engine manufacturer Cummins (7) appearing for the first time. BAE came in second having climbed two places, with RBS rising 12 places into fourth. Leonardo remained fifth.

Ollie Sidwell, Co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship.co.uk, said: “The Top 100 Employers table shows the diversity of options open to school leavers. It’s great to see the variety of options companies offer to young people who are seriously considering their alternatives to university. These results show how apprentices can experience the world of work with great rewards on offer.”

In Wales, Lloyds Banking Group were rated the best apprentice employer, while BAE systems topped the table in Yorkshire & the Humber.

Superdrug ranked top in two regions for their schemes, in the West Midlands and East of England.

Steve Fogg, manging director of BAE Systems Shared Services said: “I’m very pleased that our apprentices have recognised BAE Systems as one of the top apprentice employers in the UK.

“We have over 1,600 apprentices currently in training and our programme is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Our apprentices are ambassadors for us and I hope that this will encourage more young people to think about an apprenticeship with BAE Systems when the selection process opens again today.”