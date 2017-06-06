High five for Christine’s perfect verse

Blackpool grandmother Christine McCherry certainly has a way with words.

So much so, she has already bagged five top local writing trophies for her poetry skills this year.

She has been awarded the Fylde Arts Association trophy, Blackpool Writers Circle – Presidents Cup, Lancashire Authors Association Bill O Bows Memorial Trophy, Fylde Arts Association Marjorie Pennington Trophy and the Writers Circle Chairman’s Cup.

But Christine, of South Shore, remains humble about her writing success, it was her son Paul who contacted The Gazette to sing her praises.

Christine, who has two grandchildren, said: “I think it just must be my turn this year.

“It’s really nice to have that recognition.

“But I feel there are people out there who are better writers than me.”

Christine has been writing since her school days, but only took it up more seriously as a hobby after the death of her first husband.

It was her daughter who gently pushed her towards putting pen to paper, as a way of expressing how she felt.

Christine, 71, said: “It was something I could do to get my feelings out.

“Paul’s dad died when I was 35 and that’s when I started writing more seriously.

“I was very lucky to meet another wonderful man 20 years ago, but sadly he died five years ago.”

Christine says her poetry comes from within.

“I write poetry with my heart, never with my head.

“It just comes out of nowhere, just pops up and I have to try to write it down.

“I write when I am angry, I write when I’m sad, I write when I’m happy. Sometimes I write funny poems, sometimes serious, sometimes sad.

“I’m not that organised so I have lots of different note-pads and pens around the house to write things down when they come to me.

“I read a lot of books, as I love reading.

“I’m a member of about four writing groups, and one of the best things about writing poetry is it has allowed me to meet lots of lovely people.

“We get together and share ideas and listen to each other’s writing and it’s wonderful.

“There’s people of different ages, one man in his 80s and he writes the most wonderful monologues.

“I always wanted to be a writer.

“I was actually offered a job as a junior reporter in Blackburn, It was my dream job, but it was a different time then, and as the oldest child I had to go off to work in a factory.

“I had a book published, which raised £100 for Cancer Research. So there are good things which come from writing,

“I just love writing.

“I do enjoy getting up and reading my work.

“I read it sometimes to the Just Good Friends group, which I attend and they call me the Lancashire Pam Ayres – which is a real compliment!”