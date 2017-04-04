Hi-tech fleet of buses to go on show at launch

A fleet of 25 brand new buses for Blackpool are set to be unveiled.

Blackpool Transport’s new ‘Palladium’ buses – which have free Wi-Fi, USB charging points and even tables on the upper deck - will be on show at the Tower Festival Headland, next to the Comedy Carpet, on Sunday.

The Gazette has previously reported how Blackpool Transport is set to spend £7.7m over the next two years on a fleet of 35 new buses – with bosses looking to replace their entire fleet by 2019.

It is hoped there will be no bus in Blackpool older than five years by 2020, with 54 buses out of a fleet of 140 now finished in the high grade Palladium specification.

The latest batch will give passengers the chance to try out the new look buses as they are pushed into service.

The buses - 15 will be used for the launch event on Sunday - will be on show between 12.30pm and 4pm. Staff from Blackpool Transport will be on hand to answer any questions.

Arthur Whiteside, MD of UK Sales at Alexander Dennis Ltd, added: “We’re thrilled to be delivering another batch of high spec, environmentally friendly and easy to maintain vehicles to Blackpool Transport.

Bus boss excited at launch of new fleet

Jane Cole, Managing Director at Blackpool Transport said, “Our partnership with Alexander Dennis has gone from strength to strength since 2016.

“We have received excellent feedback on the 10 vehicles that launched in July 2016 from both customers and driving staff, hence the decision to place an order for a further 25 this year.

“We’ve explored ways in which we can improve the vehicles to better benefit our customers and Alexander Dennis have worked with us to achieve our goals.”