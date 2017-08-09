Hi-de-Hi fun day raises a laugh

Have your say

Seaside shenanigans brought fun and laughter to Cleveleys’ Working Men’s Club with a Hi-de-Hi show which helped raise money for charity.

Entertainment for All, who run a charity concert on the first Wednesday of every month, played host to Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore with their Hi-De-Hi show, recreating all the fun of the fictional holiday camp, broadcast by the BBC with Su Pollard.

Opening the concert, magician and Punch and Judy man John Hardy, followed by Bob More and June Martell a well-known local entertainer, playing the chief yellow coats followed by Peggy, played by vocalist, Jane Fraser, who has appeared on The Voice.

Compere for the afternoon was Des Day.

Spokesman John Davis said: “The afternoon had all the usual holiday camp silly games and prizes - the bucket game, glamorous grandmother followed by the men’s knobbly knees competition.

“It was supervised by ‘Peggy’, one of the contestants being John Gillmore who was unfortunately only a runner up, but we were assured by Peggy his knees were in fine form!”

The club has recently been re-furbished and all the décor changed or replaced, including the organ and stage lighting, other members and helpers from entertainment for all, also took part.

The afternoon closed with delightful vocals from Jane Fraser.

The beneficiary of the monies raised was the Blackpool MS Society, who received £134.

The next concert is on Wednesday, September 6.