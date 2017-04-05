Here's when you will be able to drive over Crossley's Bridge again

Town hall officials have revealed Crossley's Bridge will re-open on Friday - but it will be after both morning and evening rush hour.

The bridge, on one of the Fylde coast's busiest routes, closed for six months in November so it could be demolished and rebuilt in a £6.1 million project.

Earlier this week, The Gazette revealed how work had entered its last full week, and town hall officials have now confirmed the bridge will open to traffic from 8pm on Friday.

Highways boss Coun Fred Jackson said: "We have delivered on our promise to complete the next phase of the repair programme on time with the bridge reopening on Friday.

“We would like to thank motorists, residents and local business owners for their continued patience while we carry out this important work.”

Traffic restrictions will remain in place until further work is carried out, with that scheduled to end by Thursday, July 27.

Layton will get its number nine bus service back now the bridge, in Plymouth Road, Blackpool, is set to re-open, transport bosses pledged.

