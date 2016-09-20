Here’s looking at you...

It’s been one of the most anticipated cinematic sequels in recent years.

And not least for St Annes mum Debbie Rosyln, who has really been looking forward to the release of the latest film in the Bridget Jones series – Bridget Jones’ Baby.

Debbie is hoping her likeness to American actress Renee Zellweger – who has reprised her role as Helen Fielding’s awkward diary-writing singleton, this time becoming a mother – will mean she gets more work as the celebrity’s double.

Debbie, who is 53, has been taken on again by the Susan Scott Look-a-life Agency in London, as a doppelgänger for the famous blonde star.

It’s not the first time she has worked as a look-a-like.

She has also been employed in the past for her likeness to former German tennis ace Steffi Graf.

It was when Debbie – who works at the Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, Blackpool – was out in a St Annes nightclub a few years before the release of the second Bridget Jones film, someone pointed out her other likeness – Renee.

She said: “I’ve been looking forward to the latest film coming out, because you can get some work from it.

“People see me and say I look like her.

“The patients and doctors sometimes do a double-take at work and if I ask who they think I look like, they say Bridget Jones.

“People still sometimes say to me I look like Steffi Graf too.

“I was in Greece and somebody came up to me and asked if I was her.”

It was when tennis champion Graf was at the height of her fame into the late 80s and early 90s, that a lifeguard at St Annes swimming pool mentioned to Debbie how much she resembled the well-known sportswoman.

Her look-a-like work saw her take part in photoshoots across the globe and star in promotional videos for a variety of products.

Debbie is hoping the release of the new Bridget Jones film – last Friday – could lead to further similar work.

