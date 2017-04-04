Here’s how to see La La Land accompanied by a live orchestra in Blackpool

Fans of the hit Hollywood musical La La Land will be able to see it live on-screen, accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra, later this year.

The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling flick, which won six Oscars, will be screened at the Opera House on Tuesday, September 26, as part of a UK tour that also includes Manchester, York, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land tells the story of Mia (Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

Taking the film world by storm, it received 14 nominations for February’s Academy Awards, as well as seven Golden Globe nominations.

Tickets for the Blackpool screening will go on pre-sale on Thursday, and general sale on Friday.

They range from £39.50 to £65 and can be bought from the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk