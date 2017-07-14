Here comes the sun as Beatles tribute adds to fun

The people of Weeton turned out in their hundreds for the village’s annual garden party celebration.

People wore fancy dress and drove colourful floats in the procession that concluded at the village green on Saturday.

Weeton villages annual garden party

Mayor of Fylde John Singleton, who attended the party, said: “There were lots of residents out.

“Friends and family who have drifted away from the area always seem to come back for the garden party.

“There were some stalls on the green and of course all the money that they take goes towards St Michael’s Church.

“It all goes back into the community.

“We had in excess of 1,200 people. For a small village that’s quite a lot.

“It was very colourful and there were lots of people taking part in the parade.

“It was thoroughly well organised and everyone really enjoyed it.”