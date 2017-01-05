Help is at hand for mentally ill residents

Help is at hand for people with mental health problems in Blackpool and Cleveleys.

Health professionals have made fresh calls for people with anxiety or depression to contact the Supporting Minds mental health service.

Alison Best, Team Manager for Supporting Minds, said: “There are high levels of anxiety and depression generally within the population in Blackpool and this can impact on all areas of people’s lives.

“One in four people will experience problems such as anxiety or depression at some point in their lives and we want to encourage these people to get in touch.

“Addressing anxiety and depression can help people to engage more fully in their lives again.”

To contact the Supporting Minds service call (01253) 955700 between 9am and 5pm.