Help for veterans and students alike

Using the power of sport, Blackpool FC Community Trust will be engaging with older, socially isolated members of the ex-service community in Blackpool and Lancashire to help bring them together to share memories, re-connect and improve their physical and mental health.

The programme is for those who have served in the services and the first meeting takes place on November 29 at Bloomfield Road, Seasiders, FY1 6JJ.

Blackpool FC Community Trust Inclusion Officer Katy Hooton encouraged all ex-service personnel to get in touch.

Katy said: “This is a fantastic and unique programme for the ex-service community in Blackpool to get involved.

“The programme is free of charge and will benefit the participants in a number of ways.

“If you know anyone who is 50+ and has served in any of the forces, please contact Blackpool FC Community Trust on (01253) 348691.”

In other news, Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Traineeship students are enjoying the course with a handful of them starting their work placement.

Shaun Clegg has enjoyed his first week working within a professional football club.

Shaun said: “I’ve helped out in the club shop, to the gym and in the changing rooms.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to learn these valuable working skills that I’m currently learning.

“I am a big Blackpool FC fan so it’s just a brilliant experience all round.”

For more information on Blackpool FC Community Trust, you can follow them on social media at @BFC_CTrust (Twitter) or @BFCCT (Facebook) or visitwww.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk