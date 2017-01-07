Heat is on as festival heads to Blackpool

The heat is on as Blackpool prepares to host its annual chilli festival.

The firey festival will take place in St John’s Square on April 22 from 10.30am until 5pm.

Food fans are invited to enjoy chilli competitions, artisan chilli stalls, live cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and a craft ale and cider bar.

Entry to the festival is free.

Last year’s festival, organised by Blackpool Business Improvement District (BID) and brought to the town by Chilli Fest UK, saw more than 20 traders gather in the town centre selling chilli-based products, from chilli cheese to chilli chocolate.

Traders can apply to man their own stall at the festival by contactingevent planners Global Eats Street Food on globaleats1@gmail.com