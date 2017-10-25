Work to help patients after surgery lands Vic doctor national honour

A Blackpool Victoria Hospital doctor won a national award for his work to reduce pain felt by patients after surgery.

Dr Andy Ng was awarded the Acute Pain Consultant of the Year gong for his efforts, which included bringing in a new pain relief technique, and introducing a new clinic which allows those sent home on strong pain killers to come back and discuss any issues.

He said: “I am honoured to be the first person to be chosen for this new award but it is all about the team here.

“Everyone has worked tremendously hard together over the last couple of years to support our patients.

“I am very lucky to work with such a great team that works hard to make a difference.

“It was great to hear the judges use the words passionate and inspiring and that was nice to hear.”

Dr Ng’s colleague Lisa Doughty added: “Dr Ng is alwas approachable and supportive. He is an inspiration to work with and a great asset to the trust.