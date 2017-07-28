WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES*** ASDA withdraws own brand nappies after baby 'left blistered'

Supermarket chain ASDA has withdrawn its own brand Little Angel nappies after a father claimed his newborn son suffered a "chemical reaction" to the product.

Jordan Bartliff posted images of his newborn son on social media at the weekend claiming the ASDA nappies resulted in the infant requiring oxygen.

(Asda nappies pack)

"So Saturday yesterday morning has to be the worst day of our lives so far, we opened a fresh pack of newborn little angels to put on the baby, we go to change the nappy an hour later, and these pictures are the results.

"It looks like a chemical reaction has been confirmed by the hospital As he's been wearing the same nappies for 3 weeks prior to this (sic). With no problems whatsoever."

ASDA has since removed the nappies from shelves as a precaution.

Lizzy Massey, vice president of own brand at Asda said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch."

Ms. Massey added: "We take our responsibility to parents most seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."