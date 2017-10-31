Warning as Halloween and Bonfire Night injuries deemed ‘inevitable’

People turning up to A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with injuries suffered due to Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations is ‘inevitable’, a top Fylde coast doctor warned.

Dr Tony Naughton, clinical chief officer at Fylde and Wyre CCG, which organises and pays for residents’ healthcare, said urged people to stay safe – and to call 111 for advice in non-urgent cases.

He said: “The message is to have fun, stay safe, wrap up well and get home safely if you are out celebrating. I would advise to go to an organised fireworks display, where all appropriate precautions will have been considered.

“Sadly, despite annual warnings, it is inevitable that our region’s accident and emergency departments see some injuries related to the celebrations taking place around this time of year.”