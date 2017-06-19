Vic’s A&E department given £1m cash boost

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is to receive an extra £1 million funding from the government.

Bosses there have welcomed the cash, which was announced by health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The money – £20.74m was awarded to 27 hospitals – will be used to help the Vic prepare for the surge of patients turning up at A&E in the winter.

Emergency department boss Simon Tucker said: “It will mean the hospital can build within the Urgent Care Centre and A&E department to improve the environment for patients and staff, while also helping to alleviate the pressure by making sure patients receive timely care when arriving at hospital.”

Mr Hunt added: “The NHS prepares well in advance for winter each year, but despite the hard work and dedication of staff, demand on services continues to increase as a result of our ageing population.”