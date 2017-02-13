Vic nurse struck off after hospital failings

A nurse has been struck off after failing to give proper care to patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Christopher Dawson failed to document one patient’s asthma attack, didn’t give drugs to another, and failed to sign a chart to say a third had been given their medicine, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) tribunal heard.

He also, when not permitted to do so, acted as the second checker and counter signatory during a medication round, the panel was told.

After finding the charges proved, the tribunal ‘concluded that a striking-off order is necessary in order to protect the public, to uphold proper professional standards and to maintain confidence in the nursing profession and the NMC.’

The striking-off order will take effect at the expiry of a 12-month suspension order on March 24, but in an email to the panel, Dawson said he had no plans of ‘ever working for the NHS again’.

He wrote: “I am 60 years old now. I took early retirement from the NHS. I have an NHS pension. Whether the panel decides whether my fitness to practice is impaired makes absolutely no sense at all as I do not even wish to practice, EVER.

“I will not be replying to any bundles of paperwork that is sent to me so I leave you with the decision to either end it or strike me off.”

The NMC’s hearing, held on London on Monday, ruled that, while working on hospital ward eight, he:

* Didn’t document a patient’s asthma attack and/or deterioration in their notes, failed to adequately complete a handover, and failed to ensure a drip was checked and/or countersigned by a second qualified nurse.

* Failed to administer a 6am dose of Vancomycin, an antibiotic used to treat a number of bacterial infections to a second patient.

* Didn’t sign a third patient’s drug chart to indicate Ondansetron, used to prevent nausea and vomiting, was given.

* Acted, when not allowed to, as the second checker and/or counter signatory during a 7pm medication round for the administration of morphine, methadone, and Nabilone, a man-made form of cannabis.