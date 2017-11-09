These plastic bags could give Blackpool’s homeless population a real boost this winter

Survival bags, designed to keep sleeping bags dry, have been given to a Blackpool charity that cares for young homeless people.

They were donated to Streetlife by staff from Tesco Extra in Marton, who had earlier raised around £2,500 by spending a night sleeping rough.

From left to right: Rachel Lett from Streetlife, Victoria Crook and Lynn Sumner from Tesco, Alan Williams from the FA, and Rachel Day from Streetlife

The Clifton Road store’s community champion, Lynn Sumner, said: “In doing the sleep out, we discovered first hand how vulnerable and frightening it is to sleep on the streets.

“Although we were all safe, warm and dry it was a very emotional night for us all, especially when the night shelter was full.”

After raising more cash to pay for the bags, staff visited Streetlife at its base in Buchanan Street to hand them over – and Lynn said she hopes they will make a big difference to some of the resort’s most vulnerable residents.

“They will protect them from the cold as winter approaches,” she said.

“Also, they do not have to discard any wet sleeping bags or duvets as they will stay dry.”

Streetlife’s aim is to provide shelter and support for people under the age of 26, to help them get back on their feet, and to give them the life skills they need to survive.

It also runs an emergency shelter every night.

A&J Coaching and South Shore Youth are holding a fun day at Watson Road Park next Saturday for Tesco’s Streetlife project, and to help buy Christmas presents for patients at Clifton Hospital.