Taken back in time for ballroom fun

Hundreds of people with dementia and their carers joined forces to be taken back in time at Blackpool’s annual Dancing With Dementia event.

Taking over the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, more than 550 people attended the event from across the borough.

Carer Corinna Foster attended with Berwick Care Home off Lytham Road and said it was one of the highlights of the year for staff and patients.

“You see people who have no interaction with you, but the come and hear the music and remember the words and the memories associated with it,” she said.

“There’s just something about music that helps.”

Organiser Emily Davis, from Blackpool Council, said the event had seen a record number of people attend with support from around 60 volunteers from the Department of Work and Pensions and the HMRC making it a success.

“We first put this on four years ago and it has just flown since then,” she said.