Social worker suspended in council tax furore

A social worker at Blackpool Council has been suspended after wrongly claiming a discount on her council tax – from Blackpool Council.

Lynn Marchington’s partner was seen coming out of her home in the town every day of the 18 she was watched by investigators – despite claiming she lived alone with her student daughter.

Although she dodged police prosecution, the Health and Care Professions Council said her behaviour fell short of the required standard and stripped her of her licence for six months.

Polly Clarke, who chaired the disciplinary panel, said: “To take no further action or to impose a caution order would not be sufficient to uphold standards of behaviour, maintain confidence in the profession, or maintain confidence in the regulatory process.

“It could not be said that Ms Marchington’s failings had been isolated, limited or minor in nature. Furthermore, there had been no evidence of remediation or insight.”

The hearing, held in London, heard how the town hall’s fraud office began investigating Marchington after first looking into her partner, who is named only as Person A.

It was told he had his own flat but was never seen leaving it on the 18 days between December 2013 and February 2014.

“To the contrary, he was seen on each of the 18 days setting off from [Marchington’s] house,” the panel said.

In a series of benefit claims, he said her address was his, it added, while he also used her address to register a trade account with Howdens Joinery, his Nationwide bank account, van insurance, and driving licence.

A handwritten receipt for the sale of a Ford Transit van used Marchington’s address, while a flyer for his business gave her landline number.

The panel also heard how his clothes and belongings were photographed at Marchington’s home, while his had ‘no bed, no food, no power to the fridge, and no shoes or underwear’.

The pair were arrested at her address, but ‘no criminal proceedings were instigated’ against Marchington, the hearing was told.

“[Marchington] submitted documentation in which she accepted she had claimed a SPD (single person’s discount) but denied doing so dishonestly,” the panel added.

“She claimed Person A occasionally stayed overnight with her, kept his van outside the address, and left his work tools in her garage, but had not treated her premises as his main place of residence.

“She relied upon the fact he owned his own premises, on which he paid council tax. He had moved some of his personal belongings into her house but that was only because he intended to move in in the near future, having given notice on his own property.

“Following the arrest, [Marchington] made arrangements to pay back the SPD in its entirely.”

Marchington did not attend the hearing.

Blackpool Council said it does not comment on benefit fraud cases.