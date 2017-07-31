REVEALED: Best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Today we can reveal the list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the latest GP Patient Survey (July 7, 2017)

The survey is sent out to over one milllion adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries on the Fylde coast, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Blackpool

Stonyhill Medical Practice / South Shore Primary Care Cen / 575 Lytham Road / Blackpool / FY4 1TJ / 91.00%

Harrowside Medical Centre / Ground Floor, South Shore Primary Care Centre / Lytham Road / Blackpool / FY4 1TJ / 89.50%

Arnold Medical Centre / 204 St Annes Road / / Blackpool / FY4 2EF / 88.80%

Abbey Dale Medical Centre / 50 Common Edge Road / / Blackpool / FY4 5AU / 88.30%

Highfield Surgery Partnership / South Shore Primary Care Centre / Lytham Road / Blackpool / FY4 1TJ / 87.40%

Layton Medical Centre / 200 Kingscote Drive / / Blackpool / FY3 7EN / 86.10%

Waterloo Medical Centre / 178 Waterloo Road / / Blackpool / FY4 3AD / 84.90%

North Shore Surgery / Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre / Bristol Avenue / Blackpool / FY2 0JG / 83.30%

Glenroyd Medical Centre / Moor Park Health & Leisure / / Blackpool / FY2 0JG / 81.30%

Glenroyd Medical Centre / 164 Whitegate Drive / / Blackpool / FY3 9HF / 81.30%

St Paul'S Medical Centre / Dickson Road / / Blackpool / FY1 2HH / 79.20%

Newton Drive Health Centre / Newton Drive / / Blackpool / FY3 8NX / 78.70%

Marton Medical Practice / Whitegate Health Centre / Whitegate Drive / Blackpool / FY3 9ES / 76.20%

Dr Am Doyle'S Practice / 118-120 Bloomfield Road / / Blackpool / FY1 6JW / 76.00%

Gorton Medical Centre / Gorton Street / / Blackpool / FY1 3JW / 73.30%

Dr Anderson And Partners / 25 Kentmere Drive / Mereside / Blackpool / FY4 4TW / 69.00%

Remedies Sexual Health Service / Harris Medical Centre, Kentmere Drive / / Blackpool / FY4 4TW / 69.00%

Adelaide Street Surgery / 118 Adelaide Street / / Blackpool / FY1 4LN / 69.00%

Dr E Bonsell And Partners / The Medical Centre / 25 South King Street / Blackpool / FY1 4NF / 68.40%

The Surgery Dinmore / Grange Park Health Centre / Dinmore Avenue / Blackpool / FY3 7RW / 66.20%

Chain Lane Surgery / 26-26A Chain Lane / Staining / Blackpool / FY3 0DD / 66.20%

Queensway Medical Centre / Queensway / / Blackpool / FY6 7ST / 64.40%

Vicarage Lane Surgery / 189 Vicarage Lane / / Blackpool / FY4 4NG / 63.10%

Elizabeth Street Surgery / 61 Elizabeth Street / / Blackpool / FY1 3JG / 63.10%

Fylde

Fernbank Surgery / Lytham Primary Care Centre / Victoria Street / Lytham St Annes / FY8 5DZ / 92.40%

The Old Links Surgery / 104 Highbury Road East / St Annes / Lytham St Annes / FY8 2LY / 89.00%

Holland House Surgery / Lytham Primary Care Centre / Victoria Street / Lytham St Annes / FY8 5DZ / 88.80%

Dr French & Partners / Albany Road / / Lytham St Annes / FY8 4GW / 86.90%

Kirkham Health Centre / Moor Street / / Kirkham / PR4 2DL / 84.40%

Clifton Medical Practice / St. Annes Health Centre / Durham Avenue / Lytham St Annes / FY8 2EP / 83.20%

Dr. Michael Zaryckyj & Dr. Martin Atherton / St. Annes Health Centre / Durham Avenue / Lytham St Annes / FY8 2EP / 81.90%

Poplar House Surgery / 24-26 St Annes Road East / / Lytham St Annes / FY8 1UR / 49.00%

Wyre

Cleveleys Group Practice / Cleveleys Health Centre / Kelso Avenue / Thornton Cleveleys / FY5 3LF / 91.30%

Lockwood GP Surgery / Civic Centre / Breck Road / Poulton Le Fylde / FY6 7FU / 90.90%

Belle Vue Surgery / West View Health Village / Broadway / Fleetwood / FY7 8GU / 88.40%

The Village Practice / Thornton Medical Centre / Church Road / Thornton Cleveleys / FY5 2TZ / 86.50%

Fleetwood Surgery / West View Health Village / Broadway / Fleetwood / FY7 8GU / 80.40%

The Mount View Practice / Fleetwood Health And Wellbeing Centre / Dock Street / Fleetwood / FY7 6HP / 80.00%

The Over-Wyre Medical Centre / Wilkinson Way, Off Pilling Lane / / Poulton Le Fylde / FY6 0FA / 77.80%

Dr Lewin Jp And Partners / Hambleton Health Centre / Hambleton / Poulton-Le-Fylde / FY6 9AH / 77.80%

Broadway Medical Centre / West View Health Village / Broadway / Fleetwood / FY7 8GU / 75.60%

Carleton Practice / Castle Gardens Crescent / / Poulton-Le-Fylde / FY6 7NJ / 74.50%

The Thornton Practice / Church Road / Thornton-Cleveleys / Thornton Cleveleys / FY5 2TZ / 74.10%

Beechwood Surgery / Old Bank Medical Centre / 155 Victoria Road East / Thornton Cleveleys / FY5 5HH / 72.40%

The Crescent Surgery / Cleveleys Health Centre / Kelso Avenue / Thornton Cleveleys / FY5 3LF / 68.70%

