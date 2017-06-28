Residents moved from nursing home because of ‘safeguarding concerns’

Residents have been moved out of a Poulton nursing home following an ‘urgent decision to keep them safe’.

Health chiefs said they had ‘no option’ but to remove 12 people from Moorland Nursing Home after concerns were raised during a recent inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said an upcoming report would reveal exactly what alarmed inspectors, but deputy chief inspector of adult social care, Debbie Westhead, said: “Taking action to move people from their home urgently as a last resort is always a difficult judgement.

“It is our expectation that providers should use our inspection reports and address the problems as a matter or urgency.

“However, when people’s safety and quality of life are judged to be more at risk by staying that moving, we have no option but to use our powers and intervene.”

A county council spokesman said the residents were moved ‘close by in the Fylde and Wyre districts’ after the home was recently inspected by the CQC, ‘who took the decision to close it because of safeguarding concerns’.

Head of adult services, Tony Pounder, added: “We acted quickly to send in staff from our adult services team to ensure people had the care and support they needed, as soon as concerns were raised.”

A social worker was allocated to each resident, he added, accepting that ‘moving homes can be unsettling’.

Ms Westhead from the CQC, England’s health and adult social care regulator, said its register of providers ‘has been amended to urgently remove the registration’ of the nursing home, which is operated by Veatreey Development Ltd.

She added: “This action was taken following an urgent decision by the CQC on [Wednesday] June 21, to keep people safe.

“I fully understand the distress and feelings that this causes but I firmly believe this is the right thing for people and their families as everyone should have safe, high-quality and compassionate care.

“As the regulator, we are always on their side. A report from the latest inspection will be issued in due course.”