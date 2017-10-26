Recognise these classics? Hospital workers parody hit films in promotional video

Have your say

“Choose life. Choose health. Choose your health. Choose your family’s health. Choose common sense. Choose patients, friends, and work colleagues. Choose a time, date, clinic, and venue. Choose the intranet. Choose a contact number. If you choose to choose all these things, you’ve chosen well. Choose to make a difference. It’s all there for you.”

That was the message in a Trainspotting parody video filmed by staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – encouraging staff to get their annual flu vaccination.

Other hit films parodied included Martin Scorcese’s Taxi Driver, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Tom Hanks classic Forest Gump, and Titanic.

“The NHS has a duty to protect itself, the health and wellbeing of its staff and its patients,” a hospital spokesman said.

“Getting the vaccination remains the best way to help prevent staff becoming unwell with flu and also stop the spread of the infection throughout the hospital.”

Which classics do you recognise? Comment below!